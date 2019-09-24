Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12330 N. Gessner Road (Willowbrook)

First, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 12330 N. Gessner Road. It's listed for $1,404/month for its 1,005 square feet.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1255 N. Post Oak Road (Spring Branch East)

Next, check out this 956-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1255 N. Post Oak Road. It's listed for $1,405/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

201 Wilcrest Drive (Briarforest)

Located at 201 Wilcrest Drive, here's a 1,791-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,415/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

