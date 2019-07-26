Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

300 Forest Center Dr. (Kingwood Area)

Listed at $1,401/month, this 1,323-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 300 Forest Center Drive.

In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Feline and canine companions are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2115 Runnels St. (Second Ward)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2115 Runnels St. It's also listed for $1,401/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

5331 Beverly Hill St. (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 1,380-square-foot two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at 5331 Beverly Hill St. that's going for $1,402/month.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Attention, pet owners: Your dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2221 W. Dallas St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, check out this 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2221 W. Dallas St. It's listed for $1,403/month.

In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a ceiling fan. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

306 McGowen St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,405/month, this 580-square-foot studio apartment is located at 306 McGowen St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

