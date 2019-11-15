Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4000 Essex Lane (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,281/month, this 809-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4000 Essex Lane.

The building boasts a gym and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

12750 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Next, check out this 1,232-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 12750 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $1,305/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a gym. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Finally,located at 3737 Watonga Blvd., here's a 1,186-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,305/month.

The residence offers a fireplace. Building amenities include outdoor space.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

