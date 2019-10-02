Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4000 Essex Lane (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,292/month, this 744-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4000 Essex Lane.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Smith Street (Midtown)

Here's a 650-square-foot studio apartment on Smith Street that's going for $1,303/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Next, check out this 1,186-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 3737 Watonga Blvd. It's listed for $1,305/month.

The building features outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2001 Hermann Drive (Museum Park)

Located at 2001 Hermann Drive, here's an 816-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,305/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

