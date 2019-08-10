Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8787 Hammerly Blvd. (Spring Branch Central)

Listed at $1,301/month, this 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 8787 Hammerly Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5454 Newcastle St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 5454 Newcastle St. It's also listed for $1,301/month for its 1,168 square feet.

The unit offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. This property is cat- and dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2424 S. Voss Road (Mid West)

Next, check out this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 2424 S. Voss Road. It's listed for $1,304/month.

The building features on-site laundry. The unit also includes a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

938 Kingwood Drive (Kingwood Area)

Listed at $1,309/month, this 1,227-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 938 Kingwood Drive.

The residence has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9100 Westheimer Road (Mid West)

Here's a 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 9100 Westheimer Road that's also going for $1,307/month.

The listing promises a ceiling fan and a balcony in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.