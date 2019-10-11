Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4508 Graustark St. (Montrose)

Listed at $1,204/month, this studio apartment is located at 4508 Graustark St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

Brownsway Street (Greater Uptown)

On Brownsway Street, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,215/month.

In the condo, which comes furnished, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2424 W. Alabama St. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Also listed at $1,215/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2424 W. Alabama St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

