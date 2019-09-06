Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4508 Graustark St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Listed at $1,204/month, this studio apartment is located at 4508 Graustark St.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat suitable for walking, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2403 Bagby St. (Midtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 2403 Bagby St. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 692 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

5815 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)

Here's a 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 5815 Gulfton St. that's going for $1,205/month.

The residence includes a fireplace, a balcony and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4920 Magnolia Cove Drive (Kingwood)

Located at 4920 Magnolia Cove Drive, here's a 1,161-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,205/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 administrative fee and a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very suitable for walking and biking, and offers limited transit options.

