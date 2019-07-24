Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Chevy Chase Drive and McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Chevy Chase Drive and McCue Road that's going for $1,203/month.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat convenient for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5815 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)

Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 5815 Gulfton St. It's listed for $1,205/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The unit also comes with in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1950 Winrock Blvd. (Greater Uptown)

Located at 1950 Winrock Blvd., here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,205/month.

The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee for the first pet and $150 pet fee for the second pet.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

1616 W. Dallas St. (Fourth Ward)

Listed at $1,205/month, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1616 W. Dallas St.

Expect to see a dishwasher, carpeting and a walk-in closet in the residence. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately convenient for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

