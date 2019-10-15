Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Listed at $1,103/month, this 1,052-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3000 Murworth Drive.

The unit offers hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

7250 W. Greens Road (Willowbrook)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7250 W. Greens Road. It's listed for $1,105/month for its 977 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also offers in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5510 S. Rice Ave. (Gulfton)

Then, here's a 733-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5510 S. Rice Ave. that's also going for $1,105/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

5900 Inwood Drive (Greater Uptown)

Finally, located at 5900 Inwood Drive, here's a 647-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,107/month.

The listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building has garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

