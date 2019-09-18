Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Listed at $1,103/month, this 1,052-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3000 Murworth Drive.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

7250 W. Greens Road (Willowbrook)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7250 W. Greens Road. It's listed for $1,105/month for its 977 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5900 Inwood Drive (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 647-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5900 Inwood Drive that's going for $1,107/month.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

Briar Forest Drive and South Dairy Ashford Road (Briarforest Area)

Finally, check out this 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Briar Forest Drive and South Dairy Ashford Road. It's listed for $1,108/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. The apartment also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

