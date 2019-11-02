Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5331 Beverly Hill St. (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $1,016/month, this 840-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5331 Beverly Hill St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

13210 Prestonwood Forest Drive

Here's a 1,044-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 13210 Prestonwood Forest Drive that's going for $1,005/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2100 Tannehill Drive (Lazy Brook/Timbergrove)

Located at 2100 Tannehill Drive, here's a 762-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,009/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Check out this 848-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 3737 Watonga Blvd. It's listed for $1,005/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. The residence also comes with a fireplace.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

