Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2100 Tannehill Drive (Lazy Brook / Timbergrove)

Listed at $1,009/month, this 762-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2100 Tannehill Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $150 cat fee, $150 dog fee.

1910 Westmead Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1910 Westmead Drive. It's also listed for $1,009/month for its 920 square feet.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 dog deposit.

11700 Fuqua St. (South Belt / Ellington)

Located at 11700 Fuqua St., here's a 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,015/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 pet fee.

240 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 240 El Dorado Blvd. It's also listed for $1,015/month for its 783 square feet.

The unit includes a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

