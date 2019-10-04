Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1651 Witte Road (Spring Branch West)

Listed at $901/month, this 1,015-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1651 Witte Road.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool, on-site management and on-site laundry. Pets are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7250 W. Greens Road (Willowbrook)

Next, here's a 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7250 W. Greens Road that's going for $905/month.

Look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

15115 Richmond Ave. (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 15115 Richmond Ave. It's also listed for $905/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

1202 Seagler Road (Briarforest Area)

Listed at $914/month, this 768-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1202 Seagler Road.

The building has assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

12906 Brant Rock Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Finally, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12906 Brant Rock Drive that's going for $915/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

