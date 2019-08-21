Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5050 Yale St. (Independence Heights)

Listed at $901/month, this 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5050 Yale St.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8787 Hammerly Blvd. (Spring Branch Central)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 8787 Hammerly Blvd. It's listed for $902/month for its 713 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

7250 W. Greens Road (Willowbrook)

Here's a 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7250 W. Greens Road that's going for $920/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2909 Hayes Road (Westchase)

Located at 2909 Hayes Road, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $905/month.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

12800 Dunlap St. (Fondren Gardens)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode located at 12800 Dunlap St. It's listed for $909/month for its 950 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome upon approval.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

