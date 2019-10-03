Houston razed: 5 Houston homes to come tumbling down

This is what the home at 3363 Inwood Drive looked like in 2011.

HOUSTON - What comes up must come down, at least if it's one of these five Houston homes. Here's a list of old Houston homes that received City of Houston demolition permits in the past week.

Overbrook Lane home overstays welcome

Nestled away in River Oaks, this 3,486-square-foot home located at 3662 Overbrook Lane features four bedrooms, four baths, two fireplaces and a massive, manicured lawn -- at least, for now. The home, built in 1941, will come tumbling down soon.

Inwood Drive estate on its way out

Another River Oaks estate will meet its end. Built nearly 90 years ago, this five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home located at 3363 Inwood Drive will succumb to the wrecking ball.

Bolsover Street brick home will bite the dust

An 80-year-old, red brick Southampton traditional at 2319 Bolsover Street will meet the bulldozer soon.



Del Monte Drive home gets death date

Yet another River Oaks home will meets its end. Built in 1939, the Georgian home on a half-acre at 3024 Del Monte Drive won't be much more than a pile of rubble.

Tanglewood property to be torn down

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom home lodged in the Tanglewood neighborhood won't stand much longer. The home at 5522 Tupper Lake Drive was built in 1954.

