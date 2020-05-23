The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown Houston

Downtown is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1125 Providence St.

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1125 Providence St., is 44.1% less than the $1,610/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, anticipate a balcony and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1718 Jackson St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1718 Jackson St., is listed for $950/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1617 Fannin St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1617 Fannin St., which, at 619 square feet, is going for $990/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. The unit comes furnished and has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

1311 Rusk St.

Then there's this 617-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1311 Rusk St., listed at $995/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Main Street

Check out this 600-square-foot studio apartment at Main Street, listed at $1,100/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

