The most affordable apartments for rent in Neartown, Houston

Neartown is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Neartown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Neartown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3200 W. Dallas St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3200 W. Dallas St., which, at 714 square feet, is going for $985/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

1601 S. Shepherd Drive

Check out this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1601 S. Shepherd Drive, listed at $1,000/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, additional storage space and outdoor space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

420 W. Alabama St.

Check out this 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 420 W. Alabama St., listed at $1,000/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

3600 Allen Parkway

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3600 Allen Parkway, which is going for $1,025/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

1919 Portsmouth St.

Over at 1919 Portsmouth St., there's this 954-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, going for $1,050/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

