The cheapest apartments for rent in Memorial Park, Houston

Memorial Park is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Memorial Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Memorial Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1659 Dart St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1659 Dart St., which is going for $1,001/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and an elevator. The unit also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

505 Jackson Hill St.

Next, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 505 Jackson Hill St., listed at $1,100/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

401 S. Heights Blvd.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 401 S. Heights Blvd., also listed at $1,100/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

