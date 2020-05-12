What apartments will $900 rent you in Edgebrook Area, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Edgebrook Area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has minimal transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Edgebrook Area is currently hovering around $755.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4300 S. Shaver St.

Listed at $819/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4300 S. Shaver St.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a balcony in the apartment. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage space. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1221 Redford St.

Next, here's a 681-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1221 Redford St. that's going for $841/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has secured entry. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are welcome.

8600 Theta Drive

Then, check out this 845-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8600 Theta Drive. It's listed for $869/month.

The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

3925 Arlington Square Drive

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3925 Arlington Square Drive. It's listed for $880/month for its 996 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site laundry, a resident lounge and secured entry. The apartment also features a dishwasher and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

