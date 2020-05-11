What apartments will $900 rent you in Edgebrook Area, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Edgebrook Area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Edgebrook Area is currently hovering around $755.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4300 S. Shaver St.

Listed at $819/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4300 S. Shaver St.

The unit offers a balcony and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, additional storage space and on-site laundry. Attention, pet owners: Your cat and dog is welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

8600 Theta Drive

Next, here's an 845-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8600 Theta Drive that's going for $869/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

3925 Arlington Square Drive

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3925 Arlington Square Drive. It's listed for $880/month for its 996 square feet.

The building has secured entry, a resident lounge, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. The spot is pet-friendly.

