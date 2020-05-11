What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Westchase, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $900.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9940 Richmond Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $910/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9940 Richmond Ave.

You can expect to find a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a $20 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Richmond Avenue and South Gessner Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Richmond Avenue and South Gessner Road. It's listed for $915/month.

The building boasts a fitness center and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9801 Meadowglen Lane

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 988-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9801 Meadowglen Lane that's going for $938/month.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

10010 W. Park Drive

Photo: Zumper

Located at 10010 W. Park Drive, here's a 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $979/month.

In the unit, expect to see a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.