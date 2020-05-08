The cheapest apartments for rent in Timbergrove, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be difficult. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Timbergrove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,040, compared to a $1,235 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Timbergrove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1660 W. T. C. Jester Blvd.

Listed at $705/month, this 408-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1660 W. T. C. Jester Blvd., is 32.2% less than the $1,040/month median rent for a one bedroom in Lazy Brook / Timbergrove.

The building features assigned parking and a swimming pool. You'll also find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

3800 Sherwood Lane

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3800 Sherwood Lane. It's listed for $779/month for its 625 square feet.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher; there's also secured entry available. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

4300 Sherwood Lane

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4300 Sherwood Lane, which, at 640 square feet, is going for $790/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit also features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2100 Tannehill Drive

Then, there's this 668-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2100 Tannehill Drive, listed at $869/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Expect a $150 pet deposit.

(See the listing here.)

2338 W. 18th St.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2338 W. 18th St., listed at $900/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

