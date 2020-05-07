Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,237. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5430 Birdwood Road

This studio apartment, situated at 5430 Birdwood Road in the Meyerland Area, is listed for $549/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and wheelchair accessibility. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

12603 Northborough Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12603 Northborough Drive in Greater Greenspoint, which, at 519 square feet, is going for $565/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect a dishwasher in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1000 Greens Road

Then there's this 643-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint, listed at $570/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 dog deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1651 Witte Road

Listed at $725/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1651 Witte Road in Spring Branch West, is 61.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,237/month.

The building features on-site management and a swimming pool. The apartment also has a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

