Budget apartments for rent in Memorial Park, Houston

Memorial Park is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Memorial Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Memorial Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1659 Dart St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1659 Dart St., is listed for $1,001/month.

The condo features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

505 Jackson Hill St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 505 Jackson Hill St., which is going for $1,100/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the condo. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

401 S. Heights Blvd.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 401 S. Heights Blvd., also listed at $1,100/month.

The condo features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

7100 Old Katy Road

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7100 Old Katy Road, listed at $1,134/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

