Budget apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $1,387, compared to a $1,230 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1624 Holman St.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $850/month, this studio apartment, located at 1624 Holman St., is 42.2% less than the $1,470/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.

Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2016 Main St.

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2016 Main St., is listed for $1,085/month.

You'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the condo. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3550 Main St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a studio loft at 3550 Main St., which is going for $1,148/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

2350 Bagby St.

Photo: Zumper

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2350 Bagby St., listed at $1,198/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

West Dallas Street

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at West Dallas Street, is listed for $1,200/month for its 615 square feet.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking.

(See the listing here.)

