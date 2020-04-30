What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Eldridge, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge is currently hovering around $886.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14300 Briar Forest Drive

Listed at $909/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Be prepared for a $99 application fee.

2255 Eldridge Parkway

Next, here's an 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2255 Eldridge Parkway that's going for $929/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $350 non-refundable pet fee.

13101 Briar Forest

Then, check out this 933-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13101 Briar Forest. It's listed for $930/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $400 pet deposit.

12850 Whittington Drive

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 12850 Whittington Drive. It's listed for $965/month for its 960 square feet.

The building features a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment also offers carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

