What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Astrodome Area, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Astrodome Area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Astrodome Area is currently hovering around $1,095.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9000 Almeda Road

Listed at $1,042/month, this 707-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 Almeda Road.

The unit features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry, a fitness center and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7205 Almeda Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 7205 Almeda Road. It's listed for $1,070/month for its 673 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The residence also comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2255 Braeswood Park Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2255 Braeswood Park Drive that's going for $1,075/month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7777 Greenbriar Drive

Located at 7777 Greenbriar Drive, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,095/month.

Animals are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Ardmore and Pawnee streets

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Ardmore and Pawnee streets. It's listed for $1,099/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

