The most affordable apartments for rent in Greenway, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be toug. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Greenway look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,325, compared to a $1,225 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Greenway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Newcastle Drive

Listed at $896/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Newcastle Drive, is 32.4% less than the $1,325/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool; the apartment also comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Audrey Street

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Audrey Street, is listed for $900/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and central heating in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3830 Richmond Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3830 Richmond Ave., which is also going for $900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and a swimming pool. The unit also features hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5586 Weslayan St.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5586 Weslayan St., listed at $950/month.

The unit has a balcony and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and a swimming pool. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4807 Pin Oak Park

Check out this 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4807 Pin Oak Park, listed at $1,159/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. The apartment also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

