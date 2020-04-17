What apartments will $1,000 rent you in West Oaks, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Oaks is currently hovering around $880.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14300 Briar Forest Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $909/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $99 application fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

13101 Briar Forest Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 13101 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $925/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2255 Eldridge Parkway

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's an 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2255 Eldridge Parkway that's going for $927/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $150 non-refundable pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13098 Westheimer Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Then, located at 13098 Westheimer Road, here's a 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $935/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

15155 Richmond Avenue

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue. It's listed for $962/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

