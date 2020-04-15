The most affordable apartments for rent in University Place, Houston

University Place has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in University Place look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in University Place via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5162 Morningside Drive

Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 5162 Morningside Drive, is 23.3% less than the $1,434/month median rent for a one bedroom in University Place.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2425 Underwood St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2425 Underwood St. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 830 square feet.

In the unit, look for a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

7551 Kirby Drive

Here's a 715-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7551 Kirby Drive that's listed at $1,349/month.

You can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking. Look out for a $60 application fee and a $150 administrative fee.

(See the listing here.)

4100 Greenbriar Drive

Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4100 Greenbriar Drive listed at $1,355/month.

The building offers secured entry and a gym. The unit also includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

7550 Main Street

And finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Morningside Drive and Main Street. It's listed for $1,425/month.

The apartment includes large windows, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

