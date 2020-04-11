Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,613, compared to a $1,218 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1125 Providence St.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1125 Providence St., is 44.2% less than the $1,613/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. You'll also find a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1311 Rusk St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1311 Rusk St., which, at 617 square feet, is going for $995/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

1611 Fannin St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this 601-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1611 Fannin St., listed at $1,180/month.

You can expect a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers a gym, a swimming pool and an elevator. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

St. Emmanuel Street

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at St. Emmanuel Street, listed at $1,250/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The unit also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.