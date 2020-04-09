The most affordable apartments for rent in West Oaks, Houston

West Oaks isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Oaks look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in West Oaks via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2920 Shadowbriar Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2920 Shadowbriar Drive, is listed for $807/month for its 595 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet deposit.

1910 Westmead Drive

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1910 Westmead Drive, which, at 668 square feet, is going for $769/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and assigned parking. The unit also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

Westheimer Road and Briarwest Boulevard

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer Road and Briarwest Boulevard, listed at $800/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit also features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

