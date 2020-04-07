What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Mid West, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $845.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2828 Dunvale Road

Listed at $1,205/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2828 Dunvale Road.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Fountain View Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Fountain View Drive. It's listed for $1,225/month for its 720 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

2827 Dunvale Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2827 Dunvale Road that's going for $1,250/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road

Finally, check out this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road. It's listed for $1,255/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find carpeted floors, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

