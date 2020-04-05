Budget apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $850, compared to a $1,209 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3777 S. Gessner Road, Office

Listed at $630/month, this 576-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 3777 S. Gessner Road, Office, is 25.9% less than the $850/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and a business center. The apartment features in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

8162 Richmond Ave.

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8162 Richmond Ave., is listed for $695/month for its 676 square feet.

The unit features carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

Westheimer and Fondren roads

Check out this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Westheimer and Fondren roads, listed at $700/month.

In the unit, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3000 Greenridge Drive

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space situated at 3000 Greenridge Drive. It's listed for $787/month for its 656 square feet.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry.

8155 Richmond Ave.

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8155 Richmond Ave. At 676 square feet, it's going for $805/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect to see carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

