The most affordable apartments for rent in Neartown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Neartown are hovering around $1,336, compared to a $1,202 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Neartown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1660 Richmond Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $795/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1660 Richmond Ave., is 40.5% less than the $1,336/month median rent for a one bedroom in Neartown - Montrose.

Expect to find a deck, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 deposit and a $50 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1504 California St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1504 California St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $895/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, on-site management and secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

2427 Hazard St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's an apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2427 Hazard St. that's also listed at $895/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Pets are welcome. The building offers on-site management. Look out for a $100 administrative fee, a $50 application fee and a $25 pet fee.

(See the listing here.)

2503 Woodhead St.

Photo: Zumper

Then, check out this studio apartment at 2503 Woodhead St., listed at $900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

1601 S. Shepherd Drive

Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1601 S. Shepherd Drive, is listed for $1,000/month.

You'll find a walk-in closet and a balcony in the unit. Pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, additional storage space and on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

