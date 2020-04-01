What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Neartown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Neartown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Neartown is currently hovering around $1,336.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1920 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $1,125/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1920 Richmond Ave.

In the unit, you'll see an eat-in kitchen, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and central heating. Pets are not permitted. The listing specifies a $500 deposit.

3200 W. Dallas St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3200 W. Dallas St. It's listed for $1,130/month for its 714 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1419 Montrose Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1419 Montrose Blvd. that's going for $1,145/month.

The condo features a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building has additional storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1504 California St.

Then, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1504 California St. It's listed for $1,160/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

1915 W. Dallas St.

Lastly, located at 1915 W. Dallas St., here's a 567-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,195/month.

The residence includes air condit dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

