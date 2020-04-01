Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're in the market for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Houston look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5430 Birdwood Road

Listed at $549/month, this studio apartment, located at 5430 Birdwood Road in the Meyerland Area, is 58.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,320/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and wheelchair accessibility. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1000 Greens Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint, is listed for $570/month for its 643 square feet.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring; there's also assigned parking and secured entry available. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway

Here's a studio apartment at 9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway in Westwood, which, at 450 square feet, is also going for $570/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a balcony, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

3925 Arlington Square Drive

Next up is this 535-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3925 Arlington Square Drive in Edgebrook Area and listed for $575/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry, a resident lounge and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

810/812 Maltby St.

Then there's this 400-square-foot studio at 810/812 Maltby St. in Magnolia Park, listed at $595/month.

Look for central heating in the unit. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

