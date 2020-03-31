What apartments will $1,100 rent you in West Oaks, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Oaks is currently hovering around $935.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1800 Eldridge Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,005/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1800 Eldridge Parkway.

Expect to find a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and an elevator. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1910 Westmead Drive. It's listed for $1,009/month for its 920 square feet.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2255 Eldridge Parkway

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's an 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2255 Eldridge Parkway that's going for $1,016/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13101 Briar Forest Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13101 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $1,017/month.

The building has secured entry and a fitness center. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

12850 Whittington Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Lastly, located at 12850 Whittington Drive, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,020/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.