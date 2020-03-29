Budget apartments for rent in Macgregor, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Macgregor are hovering around $1,181, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Macgregor rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2302 Blodgett St.

Listed at $950/month, this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, located at 2302 Blodgett St., is 19.5% less than the $1,181/month median rent for a one bedroom in Macgregor.

The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3929 Old Spanish Triangle

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3929 Old Spanish Triangle, is listed for $1,050/month for its 591 square feet.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. The building offers an elevator, a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2803 Old Spanish Triangle

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 2803 Old Spanish Triangle, which, at 720 square feet, is going for $1,168/month.

The building offers assigned parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

