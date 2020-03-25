What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Greater Uptown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,252.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1200 Winrock Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,715/month, this 1,320-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1200 Winrock Blvd.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

808 S. Post Oak Lane

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 808 S. Post Oak Lane. It's listed for $1,716/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4898 Tanglewood Cove St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4898 Tanglewood Cove St. that's going for $1,725/month.

The unit features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2100 Bering Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Then heck out this 1,123-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2100 Bering Drive. It's listed for $1,728/month.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3363 McCue Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 3363 McCue Road, here's a 1,254-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,738/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.