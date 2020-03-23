The cheapest apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $660/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 30.4% less than the $955/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Also, expect carpeted floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

8155 Richmond Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8155 Richmond Ave., is listed for $699/month for its 576 square feet.

The apartment has a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Westheimer and Fondren roads

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer and Fondren roads, which is going for $700/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

6041 Winsome Lane

Then there's this 482-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6041 Winsome Lane, listed at $750/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a dishwasher. Pets are permitted. The building offers a swimming pool, assigned parking and a gym.

