Budget apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $1,402, compared to a $1,195 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1624 Holman St.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $850/month, this studio apartment, located at 1624 Holman St., is 38.7% less than the $1,387/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.

The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and garage parking. The apartment also features hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2016 Main St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2016 Main St., which is going for $1,085/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3603 Chenevert St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 672-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3603 Chenevert St., listed at $1,100/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

2403 Bagby St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 2403 Bagby St., listed at $1,130/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit also has a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

3550 Main St.

Photo: Zumper

This studio loft, situated at 3550 Main St., is listed for $1,148/month.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.