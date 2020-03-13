What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Mid West, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $865.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2828 Dunvale Road

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,205/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2828 Dunvale Road.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Fountain View Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Fountain View Drive. It's listed for $1,225/month for its 720 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

2827 Dunvale Road

Photo: Zumper

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2827 Dunvale Road. It's listed for $1,250/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.

9233 Westheimer Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, located at 9233 Westheimer Road, here's a 753-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,280/month.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

8585 Woodway Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, here's a 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8585 Woodway Drive that's going for $1,284/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

