Budget apartments for rent in South Main, Houston

South Main is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in South Main look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in South Main via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

South Bartell Drive

Listed at $799/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at South Bartell Drive, is 11.0% less than the $898/month median rent for a one bedroom in South Main.

The building offers secured entry. Also, expect a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

2401 Westridge St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2401 Westridge St., is listed for $840/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet; there's also on-site laundry available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

8410 W. Bartell Drive

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8410 W. Bartell Drive, which, at 622 square feet, is going for $857/month.

The building include secured entry. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

