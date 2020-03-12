The cheapest apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $665/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 26.8% less than the $915/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

8155 Richmond Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8155 Richmond Ave., is listed for $699/month for its 576 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised a fireplace, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

6041 Winsome Lane

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6041 Winsome Lane, which, at 482 square feet, is going for $750/month.

The building offers a gym, a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and a balcony. This unit is pet-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road, #21179

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6505 Westheimer Road, #21179 listed at $798/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

