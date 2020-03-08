The most affordable apartments for rent in Greenway, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Greenway are hovering around $1,338, compared to a $1,195 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greenway rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3830 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3830 Richmond Ave., is 32.7% less than the $1,338/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area.

The building offers a swimming pool and an elevator. The condo also has hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

5586 Weslayan St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 5586 Weslayan St., is listed for $950/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4655 Wild Indigo St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4655 Wild Indigo St., which is going for $1,015/month.

The building features a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

4631 Wild Indigo St.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4631 Wild Indigo St., listed at $1,050/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Cummins Street, #33

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at Cummins Street, #33 is listed for $1,100/month for its 758 square feet.

The residence features hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features a swimming pool, assigned parking and on-site laundry.

