The cheapest apartments for rent in the Heights, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Heights are hovering around $1,200, compared to a $1,195 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greater Heights rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2121 Ella Blvd.

Listed at $1,045/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2121 Ella Blvd., is 12.9% less than the $1,200/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Heights.

Building amenities include additional storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space. The unit also includes a walk-in closet and a balcony. The rental is cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1109 W. 25th St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1109 W. 25th St., which is going for $1,075/month.

The building features a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the condo. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1621 Heights Blvd.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1621 Heights Blvd., listed at $1,095/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

935 Byrne St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 935 Byrne St., listed at $1,100/month.

The building offers a gym and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised stainless steel appliances and a deck. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1117 E. 27th St.

Finally, his one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1117 E. 27th St., is also listed for $1,100/month for its 694 square feet.

You'll find hardwood flooring and central heating in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking and on-site laundry.

