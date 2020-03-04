The most affordable apartments for rent in University Place, Houston

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in University Place look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,500, compared to a $1,195 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in University Place via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2399 Maroneal St.

Listed at $910/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom short stay condo, located at 2399 Maroneal St., is 39.3% less than the $1,500/month median rent for a one bedroom in University Place.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and an elevator. Also, expect hardwood flooring in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2515 Shakespeare St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2515 Shakespeare St., is listed for $1,025/month.

You can expect a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2475 Underwood St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2475 Underwood St., which is going for $1,050/month.

Amenities include in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

5162 Morningside Drive

Finally, there's this short stay condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5162 Morningside Drive, listed at $1,100/month.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

