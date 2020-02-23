The cheapest apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $710/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 16.4% less than the $850/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Also, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6041 Winsome Lane

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 6041 Winsome Lane. It's listed for $750/month for its 482 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road

Then, check out this 706-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6505 Westheimer Road. It's listed at $793/month.

You'll find a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

5920 Beverlyhill St.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5920 Beverlyhill St. It's listed for $824/month for its 650 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.