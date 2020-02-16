Budget apartments for rent in Downtown Houston

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,674, compared to a $1,185 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1125 Providence St.

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1125 Providence St., is 46.2% less than the $1,674/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. The condo also comes with hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1718 Jackson St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1718 Jackson St., is listed for $950/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the condo. The building features an elevator and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1611 Fannin St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1611 Fannin St., which, at 601 square feet, is going for $1,180/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym and an elevator. In the unit, look for a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

St. Emmanuel Street

Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at St. Emmanuel Street, listed at $1,200/month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking.

